Court Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:44 am

A Walterboro man arrested in a December church break-in and escape had his day in court Jan. 22.

Vernon Brandon Johnson, 22, of Walterboro, pled guilty to escape and second-degree burglary charges. After hearing the pleas, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Johnson to serve four years of concurrent five-year prison terms and then spend three years on probation.

Johnson was charged with second-degree burglary after he broke into the Shiloh Baptist Church at 10565 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin on the evening of Dec. 6.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to the call caught Johnson inside the church.

He placed him in handcuffs and put him in the rear seat of his cruiser before going back into the church to photograph the scene and search for evidence.

While the deputy was inside the church, Johnson managed to get out of the cruiser and run off while still handcuffed.

Deputies arriving at the church immediately set up a perimeter and attempted unsuccessfully to capture him.

He was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 8 at a Walterboro residence on Cumberland Street.

n Richard A. Druze, 31, of Cottageville, was sentenced to serve one year of a four-year prison term and then spend three years on probation after he pled guilty to a charge of child neglect. The prison term will be served concurrently with criminal charges in Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

n Janet Murray, 36, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended three-year prison sentence with credit for time served and was placed on probation for five years.

n Jontre D. Williams, 18, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of possession of Ecstasy and possession of marijuana.

He was given a suspended six-month jail term with credit for time served and given two years probation on the possession of Ecstasy charge and to time served on the possession of marijuana charge.

n Anthony Fryar, 34, of Ruffin, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to time served.