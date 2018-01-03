County offices to close tomorrow | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2018 9:28 am
Colleton County Government offices will be closed on January 3, 2018. County offices will resume normal operations on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 8:00 am, barring any significant impacts due to ice or power outages.
