County Council: Two grants accepted for Colleton Center work | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

A pair of grants slated to bolster the Capital Projects Sales Tax proceeds going to the renovation of The Colleton Center were accepted by the Colleton County Council during the Jan. 9 session.

The two grants, each $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Grant program, will supplement the funds provided for two of the improvement areas of The Colleton Center.

One grant will be used for restroom improvements for the Hampton Street Auditorium, and the second will go towards the installation of the new HVAC system at the auditorium.

• A $100,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce-Rural Infrastructure Fund was accepted and will go to Carolina Composites LLC, which operates the Pioneer Boats facility on Upchurch Lane.

• Council approved accepting a $131,333.33 grant from Coastal Electric Cooperative to be used for industrial infrastructure development. The money will go to improving the infrastructure of the Colleton Commerce Center.

• Rezoning a two-and-one-half acre of property at Bennetts Point from Community Commercial to Rural Conservation was approved by council. A public hearing was held prior to the vote.

• A public hearing preceded council’s yes vote on an ordinance that will alter the Colleton County Code of Ordinances concerning gun clubs, outdoor shooting ranges and turkey shoots.

• An agreement between the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Cottageville concerning victim assistance services was approved by council.

• Council approved naming Patricia Grant and Linda Poole to the Colleton County Commission of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and Thomas J. Mann to the Lowcountry Council of Governments.

• David Irwin of the accounting firm of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC, attended the council session to present the county’s 2017 audit report, giving the county’s books a clean bill of health.