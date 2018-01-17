Cougars off to 2-0 start in Region 8-AAAA | Sports | The Press and Standard

CCHS scores 97 points against Beaufort, setting a new school record for most points scored in single game.

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County’s varsity boys’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start in Region 8-AAAA after capturing wins over Cane Bay (75-65) and Beaufort (97-55) last week. The Cougars (12-4, 2-0) will hold a new school record for the Most Points Scored in a Single Game (97) after their performance against Beaufort High School on the road on Friday Jan. 12.

Against Cane Bay Wednesday Jan. 10, the Cougars held a two-point lead at the half. A strong showing in the third period allowed Colleton County a 12-point lead, providing enough cushion for the win.

Senior Tristian Nieves scored 22 points in the game to lead Colleton County. He grabbed six rebounds and had five assists and three steals. De’Iajae Ferguson (Sr.) added 18 points, one rebound, four assists and four steals. Tyler Gantt and Nyeem Green each had 10 points against Cane Bay.

The Cougars put up double digits in all four periods against Beaufort High School to control the boards. Nieves was the point leader with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Nyeem Green added 17 points with two rebounds, three assists and seven steals, while Ferguson had 14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and eight steals.

Jerry Green recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

“We were a little rusty on both offense and defense versus Cane Bay due to the recent weather conditions,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “We played much better in the second half. Our guys came out with a lot of energy against Beaufort and played more solidly on offense and defense. Our players stepped up on the defensive end of the court and created a lot of turnovers. We will continue to prepare for Hilton Head and Berkeley scheduled for this week.”

Colleton County hosted region opponent Hilton Head Tuesday Jan. 16 and Berkeley Friday Jan. 19.

The Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored during halftime of the Berkeley game.