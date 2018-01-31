Cougars drop close matches | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Varsity Lady Cougar basketball team dropped two region contests last week and now sits at 6-8 overall and 1-5 in Region 8-AAAA competition.

Against Stall High School on Tuesday Jan. 23, the Lady Cougars fell 54-37. Scha’Mari Stephens led Colleton County with 15 points. Omari Kirkland added seven points in the contest and Ashley Bowman and Jade’ Frazier both had three points.

“Tuesday, we came ready. The first half of the game we attacked, moved the ball and got Stall into foul trouble,” said Assistant Coach Briana Chisolm. “In the second half of the game, we got distracted and lost focus.”

The Lady Cougars came up just short in a 34-32 loss to Cane Bay on Friday Jan. 26 on the road. Stephens again led Colleton County with 12 points. Ashley Savage scored 10 points and Shantasia Allen added seven.

“Although we fell short against Cane Bay, we put up a fight to stay in the game,” said Chisolm. “The last 1:50 of the game O. Kirkland came down with two assists from Ashley Savage. Savage had two to three steals that tied the game up for us at 32 with under 1:00.”

Colleton County was scheduled to host Beaufort High School on Tuesday Jan. 30 and will travel to Hilton Head High School Friday Feb. 2. The Lady Cougars have four games remaining with plans to hold Senior Night on Thursday Feb. 8.