Cougars battle for region playoff berth | Sports | The Press and Standard

De’Iajae Ferguson records triple-double against Stall.

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Varsity Cougar basketball team split Region 8-AAAA games last week earning an 89-82 win over Stall High School and taking a 72-68 loss to Cane Bay High School. The Cougars (14-6, 4-2) currently sit at No. 2 in conference play with four games remaining to determine playoff seeding.

Against Stall High School on Tuesday Jan. 23, the Cougars led 44-33 at the half. Nyeem Green recorded a double-double in the game, scoring 30 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Two other Cougars also had double-doubles with Tristian Nieves scoring 26 points with 10 rebounds and De’Iajae Ferguson with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Ferguson was named Player of the Game for his efforts against the Warriors.

The Cougars trailed 41-37 against Cane Bay at the half. Green again led Colleton County, scoring 23 points with four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Nieves had 19 points and Ferguson recorded 18 points. Jerry Green had 10 rebounds in the game.

Nieves was named Player of the Game against the Cobras.

“Our team played with a lot of intensity on the road last week,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “We lost a close game to Cane Bay. We were very sluggish in the first half. The next two weeks will determine if we host the first round of the playoffs. I informed my players that there is no such thing as a day off in our region because everyone is fighting to make the playoffs.”

The Cougars were scheduled to host Beaufort High School on Tuesday Jan. 30 and travel to Hilton Head on Friday Feb. 2 for pivotal region matches.