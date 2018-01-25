Cougar Wrestling hosts Region 8-AAAA Duals | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 10:52 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Wrestling team finished its regular season at 6-15 overall. They hosted the Region 8-AAAA Duals last week at CCCHS, earning a fifth-place finish ahead of Beaufort High School and behind Cane Bay, Berkeley, Hilton Head and Stall.

The Cougar wrestlers are slated to begin competition this Saturday Jan. 25 in the region individual competition to be held at Cane Bay High School.

Scores from the Region 8-AAAA Duals are as follows: Round 1 – Berkeley 42 vs. CCHS 36; Round 2 – Beaufort 54 vs. CCHS 21; Round 3 – Cane Bay 57 vs. CCHS 18; Round 4 – Stall 41 vs. CCHS 37; Round 5 – Hilton Head 60 vs. CCHS 24.

“Our top performers were Tyrese Pressey (182) who went 5-0 on the day, Michael Aiken (285) who went 4-0 and Wyatt O’Quinn (126) who also went 4-0 on the day,” said Coach Packy Burke. “We did not qualify for playoffs, so we will take next week to prepare for individuals. I was pleased with their performance and never-give-up attitude.”