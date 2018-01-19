Cottageville Council: Sheriff rebuts reported response times | The Press and Standard

By JULIE HOFF

Heated words were exchanged at a Jan. 8 public hearing for a proposed annexation in Cottageville, ending with Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland abruptly leaving Town Council chambers.

In October, residents of Burr Hill Road, just outside town limits, asked council for police protection. Under a mutual aid agreement with the sheriff’s office, Cottageville officers can respond to calls outside the town if requested by the sheriff’s office, but cannot respond directly to 9-1-1 calls outside their jurisdiction.

When Burr Hill Road resident Rodney Farmer and others requested annexation at October’s council meeting, Mayor Tim Grimsley publicly explained the annexation process required for police protection, emphasizing that it can only be provided through annexation.

At that meeting, a Burr Hill Road resident claimed that sheriff’s deputies have taken up to 40 minutes to respond to residents’ calls.

At the Jan. 8 hearing, Elizabeth Boyles spoke on behalf of the Willis family, who own a wooded parcel partly within the proposed annexation area. She asked that council exclude the land from proposed annexation.

After she spoke, Farmer informed council that he and his neighbors don’t want annexation after all.

Then Strickland stood up, holding a thick sheaf of reports, to debunk the claim of lengthy response times.

“I have pulled records for the last two years, and the average response time [to calls on Burr Hill Road] is 15 minutes and nine seconds. There’s not a 35- to 40-minute ETA. That’s just untrue,” he said.

Strickland also said deputies handle “all service calls inside the town after 9 p.m.” He was corrected by Cottageville Police Chief Jeffery Cook.

“It’s midnight, sir,” he said. “It’s always been midnight.”

“All right, you’ve got four or five men out here on that main strip [Highway 17-A] writing tickets all day long, but you don’t handle service calls after 12 o’clock,” Strickland said.

Mayor Tim Grimsley retorted, “Don’t lie in front of my citizens.”

“Where have I lied? I can back up anything I give you,” Strickland replied.

Grimsley said he and Cook were riding together one night when a call to the sheriff’s office came over the radio from Camp Buddy Road, outside the town. They were close by, Grimsley said, so Cook asked dispatch if they could respond.

The dispatcher refused, “and 35 minutes later, your guy [deputy] got there,” Grimsley said.

He and Strickland verbally sparred for another minute, until Strickland snapped, “Don’t call me a liar.”

“Chief, would you please remove the sheriff?” Grimsley said, rapping his gavel.

“You got it,” Strickland said. “I’m out.”

As he walked out, Grimsley asked, “Are you going to be that rude?”

Strickland replied, “You wanted me to go. I’m out.”

After Strickland left, Grimsley apologized for the heated exchange.

In other developments:

 Council voted to hire Prina Maines as municipal attorney, with no retainer required. Her rate for handling the town’s legal issues will be $200 per hour.

 Town Clerk Sandy Cox was appointed chairman of the town’s newly-formed special events committee.

 Grimsley requested prayers for Councilman Betty Rhode, who underwent surgery for a broken hip in November and faces a lengthy recuperation.