Colleton Center renovation on schedule for late spring | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:35 am

The renovation work on the Colleton Center is gradually moving into the next phase.

“Work is moving along on schedule, one-third of the renovation has been completed,” said Colleton County Capital Projects and Purchasing Director John T. Stieglitz III. “We are on schedule to be completed in late spring of 2018.”

Much of the work in the first phase involved the interior demolition of the existing building. “Ninety-five percent of the demo has been completed,” Stieglitz advised.

“We found a good bit of rotten and damaged flooring in the auditorium and in the area of the future front handicapped entrance,” Stieglitz said.

He was not surprised by the discovery. “We knew there were some issues but we did not expect to find that degree of damage. We also found some electrical issues that needed to be upgraded.

“All of these items are expected when renovating older facilities and Colleton County planned accordingly for the tentative repairs,” Stieglitz said.

The flooring was a very easy fix and only required some additional sub-floor and finish flooring, he explained. The electrical issues required pulling some wires. “The current wires were not code compliant.”

“The new addition to the rear of the auditorium has been built and dried in. The new windows are being installed and are already making a vast improvement to the exterior look of the facility,” he added.

But, much of the work currently being handled by the approximately 12 subcontractors hired by general contractor Mitchell Construction involves the building’s infrastructure — improvements that visitors to the Colleton County won’t see.

The new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is being installed, Stieglitz said. Five different HVAC units will be deployed to address the heating and air conditioning problems found in the old facility.

The new sprinkler system is being installed, as well as new electrical and lighting. Wall repair and painting has begun. The new restrooms have the plumbing roughed in.

The Colleton Center board has the task of selecting carpet colors and wall colors.

There is still a good bit of infrastructure work to be done along with some site work on the rear of the facility, he added.

Later, the construction schedule will include hanging the new stage draperies and installation of the new sound and lighting systems for the Historic Hampton Street auditorium.

NEW TRANSFER STATION

Out on Green Pond Highway, work on the new transfer station for Colleton County Solid Waste Department is about 90 percent completed. “We expect to move in by the end of January. Site work and finishing touches are being completed now,” Stieglitz said.

“We are building a new, larger transfer station that will replace an 18-year-old facility, which will allow us to meet new state and federal regulations while offering improved safety and efficiency with additional cost savings to the county,” Stieglitz added.

The county operates a construction and debris landfill, but contracts with Waste Management Inc. to use the Dorchester County landfill to dispose of solid waste: “your typical household garbage,” Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin explained.

“The solid waste transfer station is a light industrial facility where this municipal solid waste is temporarily staged in the course of its eventual journey to the Waste Management Inc. landfill,” Griffin said. “Typical activities at the waste transfer station involve the unloading of garbage trucks, pre-screening and removal of inappropriate items such as automobile batteries, compacting and then reloading onto larger vehicles, typically 18-wheeler trucks, to travel the final destination In Dorchester.”

“The transfer station is a key component of cost-effective solid waste transportation,” Griffin said.

The current facility was built from an old existing transfer site and does not allow optimal compaction when reloading onto the larger trucks for shipment to landfill.

“This, of course, causes more truck trips, therefore higher shipping costs for the county. The current facility also has a knee wall that we have tried to modify over the years, but the current design is very hard on the knuckle boom on the equipment used for compaction of the trucks, which leads to numerous repairs of the equipment,” Griffin added.

The new operation also allows the county to meet new state and federal standards concerning waste run-off containment.

“The new transfer station will also be easier for our personnel to operate and provide better opportunity to screen incoming trash for such purposes as removing hazardous waste or recovering recyclables,” Griffin said.

The county plans to repurpose the current transfer station, using it for the sorting and transfer of things such as recyclables and tires.