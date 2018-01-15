Colin Edward Carroll | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

BARNWELL: Colin Edward Carroll, 21, of Barnwell, entered into rest Sunday morning Jan. 14, 2018, from injuries sustained during an automobile accident in Barnwell. He was a son of Charles Edward Wood and Evelyn Arlene Carroll.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Friday afternoon Jan. 19, 2018, in The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Craven’s Rose Garden Cemetery, Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Family and friends may call this Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.