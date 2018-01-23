Cleo Cox | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Cleo Cox

Walterboro – Cleo Cox went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, January 7, 2018. Graveside services were held Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Zane Brown officiated.

Survived by husband of 58 years, Donnie; three daughters: Karen Wyndham, Kelly Cox, and Barbara Scher; one granddaughter: Tara Bazzle; two great granddaughters: Emma and Charlotte Bazzle; two grandsons: Corey and Ryan Scher; two sisters: Sarah Moon and Juanita Buhl; many cousins in South Carolina.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Walterboro and Miriam Clark Sunday School Class. She was very active in mission work WMU SBC, Birmingham, Alabama. Indian State WMU President 1976 to 1980.

Cleo touched many lives through her work places and WMU work. She was a retired X-ray Tech at Colleton Hospital and Doctor’s Care in West Ashley.