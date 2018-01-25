City wins top state award for wastewater treatment system | News | The Press and Standard

The City of Walterboro won a top award at the recent South Carolina Rural Water Association (SCRWA) 2017 Annual Conference at the Marriot Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach. Hundreds of water and wastewater professionals from across the state attended.

The culminating event of the three-day conference was the Awards of Excellence Luncheon, where awards were handed out to the state’s top performing systems and professionals.

The City of Walterboro was presented with the Wastewater System of the Year award. The award was presented to Wayne Crosby, City of Walterboro’s utilities director, by the president of SCRWA’s Board of Directors Stephen White. The City of Walterboro wastewater plant was built in 1988, has a design capacity of 2.64 MGD and employs four full-time wastewater operators.

The City of Walterboro has been successful in acquiring funding for the current plant upgrade and expansion from the State Rural Infrastructure Authority, Economic Development and The State Revolving Loan Fund. Construction began in May of 2017. The project is scheduled to be completed in February.

This $4,000,000 project will provide additional biosolids storage by converting an existing Flow Equalization (EQ) Basin to a new Aerobic Digestion Basin with floating jet aerators and a floating decanter. A new bio-solids dewatering building has been constructed and will house two screw presses.

SCDHEC has approved a preliminary engineering report (PER) for the city to continue its effort to expand. This PER will allow the treatment plant to increase capacity to 4.5 MGD. The city has actively improved its entire infrastructure in order to attract industrial users to the area.

SCRWA Awards of Excellence selections were based on nominations from water and wastewater system personnel. Nominations included narratives describing why a system or personnel should be recognized for the award.Other awards presented during the luncheon included: Water System of the Year, Water Operator of the Year, Wastewater Operator of the Year, Office Manager of the Year, System Manager of the Year, Board Commissioner of the Year, Source Water Steward of the Year, Friend of Rural Water, Best Tasting Drinking Water in S.C. and Water University graduates.

Established in 1976, the South Carolina Rural Water Association (SCRWA) is a non- profit trade association that assists public and private water/wastewater systems statewide to ensure that the residents of South Carolina have access to clean water. SCRWA is a branch of the National Rural Water Association and benefits from their knowledge and expertise, which is passed on to members.