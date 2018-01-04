Christmas comes late – but just in time for local server | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Christmas came two days late for Brian Shoffner – but you would have never known from the smiles and tears flowing last Wednesday in Cracker Barrel’s parking lot. As a server at the local restaurant, Shoffner was making an hour-and-a-half bike ride, five days a week, from Smoaks to get to work.

Miranda Yocum, a part-time server at the restaurant, heard his story and decided to help.

“With it being Christmas time, Brian’s situation was weighing on my heart,” said Miranda, who usually works one evening a week at Cracker Barrel. “He was riding his bike about three hours a day, late at night and early in the morning, and through all kinds of weather, to get to work. You could tell he was very dedicated to this job and trying to better himself.”

Miranda decided to begin the search for a used moped to make his daily trek easier and began pooling resources with her family, co-workers and local community members. Her search yielded a 2018 model with 243 miles on it — and after hearing Shoffner’s story, the owner not only gave her a great deal, but tossed in a lock, gloves and a cold-weather mask.

Surprising Shoffner with his shiny new mode of transportation in the parking lot of Cracker Barrel last Wednesday afternoon, there were few dry eyes watching.

“This is a huge gift and a blessing,” said Shoffner. “Miranda doesn’t know me other than spending a few hours working together each week. What she, her family and my co-workers have done for me — well, I can’t begin to put into words what it means or ever repay their kindness.

“It restores my faith in humanity,” he said as the shock wore off. “I guess if you do right by others, and by yourself, people will sometimes recognize that and do right — this is a huge do right.”