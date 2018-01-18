CCHS Hall of Fame to induct seven Friday | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct seven members during halftime of the varsity boys’ basketball game against Region 8-AAAA opponent Berkeley, Friday Jan. 19 at Cougar Gymnasium.

Postponed last fall due to Hurricane Matthew, the inductees are as follows:

 Dale Loper – Assistant Coach, Walterboro and Colleton County High School Football. Served 10 years as defensive coordinator, accumulating four region titles, a lower-state championship and state runner-up title. While serving, the 1990 team went 11-0 in the regular season and held opponents to under eight points per game and the 1995 team held opponents to under nine points per game.

 Reverend James Proveaux – Chaplin, Colleton County High School Football. Served 22 years as chaplin and is being inducted for his “continued acts of love and service to the Colleton County High School Football program.”

 Charlie Brown – Football, Walterboro High Bulldogs 2001 – 2003. All-Region 2001, 2002; North-South All-Star 2002, gained 7-yards per attempt (2002), recorded 1,411 rushing yards (2002), part of the 2001 Region Championship team.

 Erin Driggers – Softball, Walterboro High School Lady Bulldogs Class of 2002. Five-year varsity letterman, All-Region (1997-2001), All-State recognition (1999-2002), North-South All-Star (2002), AAAA State Player of the Year (2002), Heisman Candidate (2002), member of the AAAA Lower State Championship team in 2002, member of the Region Championship teams (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002), All-State Volleyball (2001), four years CAWS All-State, HSSR All-State (2002), All-Lowcountry, All-Decade Team, USC–Upstate Athletic Scholarship.

 Ashley Whetsell Mansfield – Softball, Walterboro High School Bulldogs Class of 1997. Six-year varsity letterman, All-Region (1995-1997), All-Lowcountry (1995), All-State (1997), North-South All Star (1997). Went on to play Division I softball at the College of Charleston.

 Nathan Breland – Track and Field, Walterboro High School 2000-2002. Awarded State Championship (2000) 100-Meter 10.79, Coaches Classic (2002) 100-Meter 10.74, 200-Meter (2002) 21.87, Taco Bell Classic (2002)100-Meter 10.78, All-State (2002).

 Robert “Bobby” Brown – Track and Field, Walterboro High School. AAAA State Championship (1997), All-Region (1997), All-Region 4×100 Relay (1998), Senior Award (1999).