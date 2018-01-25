Bryson Peres earns CCSD Spelling Bee title | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:30 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Hendersonville Elementary student Bryson Peres took home the top spot in the Colleton County School District Spelling Bee Thursday Jan. 18 held at Colleton County Middle School.

Capturing second place was Will Stivender, a student at Northside Elementary, and finishing in third place was Julissa Washington, who attends Cottageville Elementary.

Peres, Stivender and Washington will advance to the regional bee scheduled for March 8 in the Lightsey Chapel at Charleston Southern University. The winner of the regional bee wins an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled for late May 2018.

The CCSD Spelling Bee participates included: Bells Elementary – Ashland Craven and Victoria Lopez; Colleton County Middle School – Camarion Bryant, Jaiyanna Jackson and Shawn Myers; Cottageville Elementary – Avery Jirel and Washington; Forest Hills Elementary – Zoe Gabriel and Dylan Ketchum; Hendersonville Elementary – Karter Stephens and Peres; Northside Elementary – Stivender and Nicholas Bazzle.

Spelling Bee alternates were: Arkeem Salaam (BES), Kyleigh Edge (CES), Laynie Sanders (FHE), Summer Clark (HES) and Arianna Akers (NES).

The pronouncer for the CCSD Spelling Bee was Celeste Stone. Judges for the event were Mary Jo Fox, Dr. Vanessa Nelson-Reed and Patrick Thomas. Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent, and Dr. Juliet White and Cliff Warren, assistant superintendents, presented awards. Jessica Williams, director of Early Childhood Education, gave the opening welcome and introduction.