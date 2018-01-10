Bryan Campbell Jr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 10, 2018 11:40 am
GASTON: Frank “Bryan” Campbell Jr. of Gaston passed into his heavenly home on Dec. 20, 2017. He was born in Columbia on Feb. 8, 1967. He is the son of Nancy and James Breland of Walterboro and Frank Bryan Campbell Sr., of Darnestown, Md.
There will be a memorial service on Jan. 12, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Thompson’s Funeral Home in Lexington. He will be buried in The Campbell Cemetery in Aynor on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.
