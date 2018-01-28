Beware of these triplets | Faith | The Press and Standard

January 24, 2018

Stumbling blocks in our lives come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. However, sometimes we do not realize who or what they are until they have stealthily surfaced and have done colossal damage.

Prime examples of this kind of Godlessness in the last days are visibly evident in II Timothy 3:1-5 (ESV), “But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.”

However, we must be on guard in order to avoid that which is not of God. If you are not in the will of God and cannot recognize evil, then you are going to be vulnerable to such behavior. There are three stumbling blocks that appear as triplets that the Christian should beware of at all times: Pretenders, Gossipers, and Liars. These triplets tend to “lay the groundwork for all other acts of evil.” I Thessalonians 5:21-22 (KJV) says, “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearance of evil.”

How can you recognize these triplets so that you will be careful to avoid them? Remember they “travel together,” so they are going to have similar characteristics. Here are 10 of them to think about. Further, be sure that you know what the Word says about these triplets’ characteristics.

• Selfish: “For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice” (James 3:16 ESV).

• Arrogant: “Let another praise you, and not your own mouth; a stranger, and not your own lips” (Proverbs 27:2 ESV).

• Deceitful: “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world” (I John 4:1 ESV).

• Callous: “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own” (I Corinthians 6:19 ESV).

• Envious: “He is puffed up with conceit and understands nothing. He has an unhealthy craving for controversy and for quarrels about words, which produce envy, dissension, slander, evil suspicion” (I Timothy 6:4 ESV).

• Impulsive: “Let no one say when he is tempted, “I am being tempted by God,” for God cannot be tempted with evil, and he himself tempts no one. But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin when it is fully grown brings forth death” (James 1:13-15 ESV).

• Inconsiderate: “He said, ‘In a certain city there was a judge who neither feared God nor respected man’” (Luke 18:2 ESV). Malicious-“The vexation of a fool is known at once, but the prudent ignores an insult” (Proverbs 12:16 ESV).

• Superficial: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come” (II Corinthians 5:17 ESV). Slanderous-“Whoever goes about slandering reveals secrets; therefore do not associate with a simple babbler” (Proverbs 20:19 ESV).

Pretenders, Gossipers, and Liars are miserable and not very content with their lives. Therefore, they are busybodies who choose to wreck the lives of others. Do not give in to such vile behavior because then you become just as evil or worst. Remember that you are a child of the King, and evil should have no place in your life. Walk away from these triplets of chaos and confusion, and walk with these triplets who are of Christ: Faith, Hope, and Love.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)