Beverly Hiers Fisk | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | January 8, 2018 8:58 am
LODGE – Mrs. Beverly Hiers Fisk, 77, entered into rest Monday Jan. 1, 2018, at her home in Lodge.
Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon Jan. 4, 2018 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Ehrhardt with the Rev. Mike Reid officiating. Interment was in Ehrhardt Cemetery.
Born February 5, 1940, in Ehrhardt, she was the youngest child of the late Bradley Carroll Hiers and the late Agnes Peters Hiers.
