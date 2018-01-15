Barbara Harvey McMillan | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Barbara Harvey McMillan, 92, of Walterboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 13, 2018 at her residence. She was the wife of the late James “Jim” Vernon McMillan Jr.

Funeral services will be held 3 o’clock, Wednesday afternoon Jan. 17, 2018 at Sandy Run Baptist Church, 2100 Sandy Run Rd., Hampton. Interment follows in Sandy Run Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 2 until the hour of service at the church.

Born Sept. 7, 1925 in Miley, she was a daughter of the late Charles Harvey and Agnes Cook Harvey. She was a member of Sandy Run Baptist Church. She was a loving homemaker who always centered her life around her family.

Surviving are: her children, James Vernon “Jim” McMillan, III of Pike Road, Alabama, Steve McMillan, Sr. of Ruffin, Nancy M. Stackhouse and her husband Bill of Dillon and Jan M. Bowen and her husband Greg of Walterboro; grandchildren, Dani Youmans (Erick), Karmyn Harrison (Steven), Gunner Bowen (Kennedy), Dorie Altman, Bill Stackhouse, IV, Keri Stackhouse, Steve McMillan Jr. (Vicky), and Melissa McMillan; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Thomas of Hampton, Jeanne Bishop (Jon Earl) of Hampton, and Jackie Livingston of Florida. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cayla Bowen Vickery; daughter-in-law, Jane McMillan; 3 brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Varnville-Hampton Chapel, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 843.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.