Anne Elkovich Murdaugh | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

ISLANDTON – Mrs. Anne Elkovich Murdaugh, age 94, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon Jan. 3, 2018, at her home in Islandton.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning Jan. 6, 2018, at Rice Patch Christian Church, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton. The Rev. Dr. Larry Smith officiated. Interment followed in the Peniel Baptist Churchyard, 37 Forks Road, Islandton.

Born Oct. 12, 1923, in Helvetia Township, Pa, she was the last surviving child of the late Stephen and Anna Troyan Elkovich. She was born in a small mining town in Pennsylvania where her father worked in the coal mines and her mother was a housekeeper and stay-at-home mom. The family moved to Ohio when she was 13. She attended Lorain Schools and worked at Arvay Potato Chip Company for six years.

She came to South Carolina and married Heyward Murdaugh, who she met when he was in the Army. They were married for 58 years at the time of his death in 2004. Together, she and Heyward raised and provided college education for four children. She worked at the Islandton Post Office, Youngwear Products, and Westinghouse Corporation where she retired after more than 20 years of service.

She enjoyed volunteering with the kindergarten children at Bells Elementary. She was a member of the FCL Club for 25 years and the H2U Group and took part in the Holiday House as well as other functions of the group. She dearly loved to bake and donated many of her cakes and pies to different causes. She was raised as a Catholic, but after moving to Islandton, joined Rice Patch Christian Church, where she was a faithful, longtime member and had been active in various aspects of the church. She loved her church and her Lord. She loved her cat, Goldie, who was a good and faithful companion. Her children were her pride and joy and she enjoyed seeing them grow up. She liked reading religious and health materials and writing letters.

Surviving are: four children, Treva Baker (Gary) of Blairsville, Ga., Myra Merrill (Skip) of Summerville, Tony Murdaugh of Islandton and Barry Murdaugh of Islandton, her best friend, Sharia Mae of Islandton; five step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews.

For those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Rice Patch Christian Church, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton, South Carolina 29929.

