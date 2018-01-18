Always wanted to be on TV or the radio? | The Press and Standard

Well, now is your chance to be on PRTC’s upcoming TV and radio spots with “The Marketing Guy” Chuck Crabtree.

The radio promotion deadline is Jan. 31. The spot will run for two weeks on most of the major Charleston radio stations, tentatively Feb. 12-25.

The television ad deadline is Feb. 28 and will fun March 5-24.

To enter, send contact information to prtcmarketingguy@gmail.com.