Accused gunman surrenders | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 10:00 am

Sam Quentin Brown, 29, of Walterboro, wanted on an attempted murder warrant, surrendered to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28.

The charge was filed in connection with a Christmas shooting. Brown appeared in Colleton County Magistrate Court for a bond hearing later in the day and was released on a $35,000 surety bond.

According to the victim and witnesses, Brown allegedly attempted to shoot the victim with a firearm during an argument at a residence on Gadsden Loop in Walterboro.

Brown was reportedly outside a Gadsden Loop home, arguing with the 39-year-old victim’s mother, on Dec. 25 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

When a man came outside to see what was happening, Brown allegedly focused his attention on the victim, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

The victim’s mother and another woman reportedly grabbed Brown’s arm, forcing it upward, and the gun went off.

Brown then fled, leaving behind the spent shell from the gunshot.