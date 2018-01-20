Academy Road students have Christmas party | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:44 am

Miss Yvonne and Miss Brittany’s class at Academy Road Pre-School having their Christmas party, enjoying music and fun. Pictured are Levi, Shaila, Hudson, Nathaniel, Ryan, Emma Grace, Haven and David at one table with Zariah, Natalie, Christina, Penn, Willie, Eli, Hunter and McKenzie at the second table.

In the other picture is Miss Kelsey’s one-year-old class with Oliver Caleb Presley Diana Elijah and Samya enjoying their Christmas party. The children really enjoyed all their goodies and had a fun time listening to Christmas music, said owner Tammy Barr.