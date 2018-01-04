A piece of the puzzle | News | The Press and Standard

Edisto’s library has expanding collection of jigsaw puzzles.

What began about a year ago, from a library patron asking, “Do you accept donations of jigsaw puzzles?” has become a regular, fun, multi-generational activity at the Edisto Branch of the Colleton County Memorial Library.

The donated jigsaw puzzle collection now includes more than 20 puzzles, from 11” x 18” 500-piece puzzles, to much more challenging 20” x 27” 1,000-piece puzzles, and a master level 2000-piece puzzle which measures 29” x 38”. The puzzles have been donated by local patrons and visitors to Edisto from as far away as Ontario, Canada.

“We started by loaning out puzzles to patrons and visitors, with their promise to return the puzzles in good condition for others to enjoy. Our puzzle friends loved the idea of having a puzzle to work on at their home or vacation home with friends and families, and provided a wonderful activity for the rare rainy or cool day at the beach. Every puzzle loaned out was returned, and typically was accompanied with a note about the fun they had putting it together, the difficulty level of the puzzle, and sometimes included another donated puzzle for us to share,” said Colleton Library Director Carl Coffin.

“Once we discovered how many of our patrons and visitors enjoyed puzzles, we decided to set up a puzzle right here in the library. We chose a 1000-piece riverboat scene, and dumped out all the pieces onto one of our reading tables. To get the ball rolling, we started the puzzle by working on the outside boundary, just a few pieces at a time. We called it the “community puzzle” and let all of our patrons and visitors that they were welcome to work on it. “

The library has completed eight “community puzzles”, and is now working on a ninth. Patrons now come in for books, and to work on the latest puzzle. “We have had as many as six people at one time sitting around the table adding pieces, including a family on vacation that included grandparents, adult children, and grandchildren all working together. People who did not know one another before have now become library puzzle friends,” Coffin said.

Each puzzle takes 2-3 weeks to complete, with many hands sharing in the fun.

Some of the completed puzzles have been framed, and are displayed around the library in donated frames.

“We are excited about the success of our community jigsaw puzzle program at the Edisto Beach Branch and plan to continue this activity for our patrons and guests,” he said.