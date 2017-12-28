WSC players named to 2017-18 South Carolina Olympic Development Team | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:34 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Three Walterboro Soccer Club (WSC) players have been named to the 2017-18 South Carolina Olympic Development team and will participate in the sub-regionals to be held Jan. 13-14 in Gainesville, Georgia. Ansley Garnsey, Ellie Gallagher and Julia Prentiss will be representing South Carolina in the sub-regional event against other southeastern states.

Garnsey, Gallagher and Prentiss were selected following a tryout held Dec. 10 at the West Metro Soccer Complex in West Columbia.

The trio play Jr. Academy soccer for the WSC on a team comprised of girls from Walterboro and St. George. They are coached by Frank Prentiss and travel throughout the Lowcountry playing competitively in-season.

“I could not be happier for the girls to have this opportunity to test themselves against competition from other states,” said Coach Prentiss. “I know they will represent our state and local soccer community well.”

“This is a great opportunity for these girls to expand their training by representing SC in Sub-Regionals,” said John Thomas, WSC President. “I know they will learn a lot and make new friends from this experience. WSC is proud to have these players representing our club and wish them much success in their upcoming matches.”