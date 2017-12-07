Wreck involving log truck blocks Jefferies Highway at Augusta Road | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:15 pm

One person was injured in a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jefferies and Augusta Highways the morning of Dec. 1.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a log truck traveling northbound on Jefferies Highway collided with Chevrolet Suburban traveling westbound on Augusta Highway. The loaded log truck overturned following the collision, spilling its cargo of timber on the highway and blocking the entire road.

The logs then struck a southbound delivery van on Jefferies Highway, crushing the back of the cab on the tractor-trailer and injuring the driver. The driver of the Suburban and the van were not injured.

Firefighter-paramedics treated the truck driver at the scene, then transported him by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Traffic on Jefferies Highway was blocked for two hours. The logging company brought heavy equipment to the scene to clear the logs from the roadway and reload them onto another truck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police investigated the accident. Colleton County sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control.