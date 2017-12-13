Woman killed in house fire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

An early morning fire claimed the life of a Berea Road resident.

The fire call came in Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m., sending firefighters to a single-story wooden home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the initial call reported a bed-ridden, elderly woman was inside the home.

Two command officers, one who lived nearby, were the first firefighters on the scene.

The firefighters opened a window and were preparing to crawl inside the woman’s bedroom when the room burst into flames.

McRoy said the first fire units at the home found approximately 75 percent of the residence ablaze.

The woman’s son told firefighters he had also attempted to enter her bedroom when the fire was discovered.

Once the fire was out, the deceased woman was found on her bed.

Deputy Coroner Richard Carter came to the fire scene to begin the death investigation.

Members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Arson Team and the South Carolina Fire Marshall’s Office were also dispatched to the fire. They are automatically dispatched to investigate any fire death.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene providing assistance.