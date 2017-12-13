Woman injured in Confederate Highway crash | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 13, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm
A 43-year-old Allendale woman escaped serious injury in a Dec. 6 accident on Confederate Highway that crushed the cab of her pickup truck. Members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the crash Dec. 6 at 10:40 a.m. and arrived to find the driver’s Dodge Dakota truck left the roadway at a high rate of speed and began to flip over when the truck struck a tree, crushing the roof into the interior and trapping the driver. Firefighter-paramedics used a reciprocating saw and several pry bars to force open the door to free the woman. She was treated for her injuries then transported to Colleton Medical Center for further care.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.