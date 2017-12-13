Woman injured in Confederate Highway crash | News | The Press and Standard

A 43-year-old Allendale woman escaped serious injury in a Dec. 6 accident on Confederate Highway that crushed the cab of her pickup truck. Members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the crash Dec. 6 at 10:40 a.m. and arrived to find the driver’s Dodge Dakota truck left the roadway at a high rate of speed and began to flip over when the truck struck a tree, crushing the roof into the interior and trapping the driver. Firefighter-paramedics used a reciprocating saw and several pry bars to force open the door to free the woman. She was treated for her injuries then transported to Colleton Medical Center for further care.