War Hawks looking for the win column | Sports | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | December 20, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The Colleton Prep War Hawk basketball team fell to 0-7 for the season following a Region IV-AA loss to Beaufort Academy on Wednesday Dec. 13 on the road. The War Hawks played toe-to-toe until the final moments when the Eagles managed to secure the 45-36 win following a turnover and a foul.
Brandon Polk led Colleton Prep with 15 points. John Tomedolskey added 8 points and recorded 4 steals.
“We were in the game with about a minute and a half to go,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “Beaufort Academy made 9 of 10 free throws to close out the game. Down by four points, we turned the ball over and committed a foul that led to a six-point margin. We cut the lead to three with the ball, but we were not able to take advantage of the situation.
The War Hawks are now 0-7 on the season and 0-1 in Region IV-AA. They will host John Paul II Wednesday Jan. 3.
