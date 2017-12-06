Update: Suspect charged in Round O homicide | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

An Orangeburg County man remains in the Colleton County Detention Center as members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation into the Nov. 17 shooting death of a Round O man.

Anterrius Roy Stinson, 38, of Eutawville was ordered held without bond when he appeared in magistrate’s bond court Dec. 1 on a murder charge.

State law does not allow the magistrate court to set a bond on a murder charge — any bond for Stinson would have to be set in General Sessions Court.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Stinson on the murder charge on Nov. 30 in connection with the shooting death of 49-year-old Gary Dale Hickman, according to Lt. Tyger Benton, Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stinson allegedly shot Stinson about 3 a.m. on Nov. 17 during an armed robbery.

Probable cause for the arrest came from information provided by a witness — information that investigators were reportedly able to verify by evidence collected at the scene.

On Nov. 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a male, later identified as Hickman, lying in his camper located at 104 Jason Lane in Round O.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident location and found Hickman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, Benton said.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey determined that Hickman died from a single gunshot to the head.

According to Benton, detectives are still actively working the incident and further charges are pending.