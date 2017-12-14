Update: Man back in custody after escape, alleged burglary at church | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:20 pm

A Walterboro man’s bid for freedom ended the morning of Dec. 8 when members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

Members of the sheriff’s office had been searching for Vernon Brandon Johnson, 22, of Walterboro since the evening of Dec. 6 when he had escaped custody.

On Dec. 8 at 8 a.m., Johnson was taken into custody at a home on Cumberland Street.

Following a trip to the Colleton Medical Center for examination, Johnson was moved to the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of malicious damage to property, petit larceny, resisting arrest, and escape.

Johnson was apprehended at the Shiloh Baptist Church at 10565 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin on Dec. 6 at about 7:15 p.m.

The deputy answering the burglary call put Johnson in handcuffs and placed him in the rear of his cruiser before going inside the church to photograph the scene and search for evidence.

While the deputy was inside the church, the slightly-built Johnson was able to get out of the cruiser and run off, still wearing the handcuffs.

After Johnson fled, Colleton County deputies and a K9 Unit responded to set up a perimeter and unsuccessfully attempted to track the suspect.