Update: Cowboys gang members receive sentences | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 2:14 pm

Eight of the nine members and associates of a Walterboro gang arrested on federal racketeering charges learned their fate during an appearance in federal court last week.

U.S. District Court Judge David C. Norton in Charleston federal court levied the sentences for Khiry Broughton, the leader of the Cowboys; Clyde Naquan Hampton, Matthew Rashuan Jones and William Lamont Cox on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) conspiracy convictions and Bryant Jameek Davis, Quintin Fishburne, Zaquann Ernest Hampton and Christopher Sean Brown on charges of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

A ninth defendant, Dashawn Trevell Brown, pled guilty to a charge of RICO conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

According to the respective plea agreements, all eight defendants were members or associates of the Cowboys gang, a violent street gang that originated in the east side of Walterboro.

Members of the Cowboys, who were also known as the Get Money Cowboys, show their allegiance by wearing red, white, and blue clothing and carrying rags in these colors, including depictions of the American flag.

Further, members of the Cowboys greet each other and show their membership in the gang using a set of hand-signs intended to evoke the shape of a “b.” This hand sign also shows an affiliation with the “Bloods” gang.

Members also show their allegiance to the gang by having the words “Cowboy(s)” or “GMC” tattooed on some part of their body.

The Cowboys gang was also, for a time, aligned with another Colleton County violent street gang, the Wildboys. Five members of the Wildboys, based in the Green Pond area, were previously sentenced in federal court on the charges outlined in the federal indictments.

In addition to sharing a common interest in posting threats, firearms, large amounts of cash and what was purported to be narcotics on Facebook and YouTube, Cowboys and Wildboys shared common enemies.

These shared interests resulted in shootings, aimed at rival gang members, which left innocent by-standers seriously injured.

n Broughton and Fishburne were sentenced for their roles in a Nov. 6, 2015 attempted murder. Broughton and Fishburne, along with co-defendant Dashawn Brown, attended a drag race outside of Walterboro. After bets were placed, Broughton questioned the results of the race and demanded the winnings, which were held by one of the race drivers.

Broughton decided to rob the winner of the race and in so doing, retrieved a backpack containing firearms from Fishburne’s vehicle.

Broughton provided the firearms to members of the Cowboys. After the winner refused to provide the money, the winner and another innocent bystander were shot and severely injured.

After the shooting occurred, Fishburne, who transported Broughton and Brown to the race, drove Broughton and Brown from the scene to avoid apprehension by the police.

n Clyde Naquan Hampton was sentenced for his role in a July 6, 2010 shooting aimed at individuals Hampton believed disrespected him.

After throwing up the “b” sign and shouting allegiance to the Cowboys, Hampton fired several shots toward the victims.

Hampton was also sentenced for his role in a July 12, 2010 shooting aimed at a rival gang member. After that shooting occurred, shell casings were recovered from the scene and analyzed.

Analysis confirmed that the firearm Hampton used was the same as that used in the July 6, 2010 shooting.

Hampton’s third sentence was for his role in the May 30, 2013 drive-by shooting aimed at rival gang members.

Hampton was the driver of a vehicle while two other members of the Cowboys, Matthew Rashuan Jones and Christopher Sean Brown, fired multiple shots at a residence where they believed rival gang members lived.

n Matthew Rashaun Jones was sentenced for his role in a May 12, 2011 drive-by shooting aimed at an individual he believed was a member of a rival gang. Jones, a passenger in the vehicle, along with Dashawn Trevell Brown, fired multiple shots at the individual.

Jones was also sentenced for his role in a May 30, 2013 drive-by shooting aimed at rival gang members. While riding in a vehicle driven by Clyde Naquann Hampton, Jones and Christopher Sean Brown fired multiple shots at the residence.

n Bryant Jameek Davis was sentenced for his role in a Sept. 28, 2014 shooting in Walterboro. Davis exchanged words with an individual believed to be a member of a rival gang.

After exchanging words with the individual and while possessing a firearm, Bryant fired at least two shots at the victim, striking him in the neck and clavicle resulting in serious bodily injury.

n William Lamont Cox was sentenced for his role in the distribution of various amounts of controlled substances, namely crack cocaine, from July 30, 2015 to Oct. 15, 2015.

Cox used members of the Cowboys to assist in protecting and selling the narcotics.

n Zaquann Ernest Hampton was sentenced for his role in the Oct. 28, 2012 robbery that resulted in a shooting of the victim.

Hampton, and other associates of the Cowboys gang, placed an order for marijuana from the victim. When the victim arrived, Hampton and his associates tried to rob the victim and in so doing, brandished and discharged a firearm that resulted in serious bodily injury.

n Christopher Sean Brown was sentenced for his role in the May 30, 2013 drive-by shooting aimed at members of a rival gang. Brown, and Jones, who were passengers in a vehicle driven by Clyde Naquann Hampton, fired multiple shots in the residence they believed was occupied by members of the rival gang.

As part of the sentence, Khiry Broughton, Clyde Naquann Hampton, Matthew Rashaun Jones, and William Lamont Cox were also ordered to pay the costs of medical care for the victims who received medical care as a result of the injuries.

Zaquann Ernest Hampton, Bryant Jameek Davis, Quintin Fishburne, and Christopher Sean Brown were also ordered to pay the costs of medical care for those victims injured as a result of the crime.

On Feb. 23, 2016. teams of local, state and federal law enforcement officers began rounding up members and associates of the Get Money Cowboys and the Wildboys, who had been indicted by a federal grand jury in Charleston for allegedly conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise and using firearms in the commission of attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity.

The case was investigated by the ATF-Charleston, in partnership with the Walterboro Police Department; Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; Charleston County Sheriff’s Office; Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office; Summerville Police Department; Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

The case was prosecuted by trial attorney Leshia Lee-Dixon of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section from Washington, D.C., and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tameaka A. Legette from the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.