Update | Arrest of Brother Ralph Stair confirmed on multiple charges | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 18, 2017 11:18 am
Stair during 2004 arrest and trial.
Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived at the Overcomer Ministry at 12680 Augusta Highway early Monday morning to take Ralph G. Stair, the leader of the religious compound, into custody on eight criminal charges.
Lt. Tyger Benton, public information officer of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said a large contingent of law enforcement officers arrived at the church compound Monday at approximately 7:30 a.m. to take Stair, 84, into custody.
The charges, all filed by the sheriff’s office investigators, include three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and single counts of assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Stair was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center on the charges and is expected to have a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office personnel arriving enmass at the compound were joined by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.
Thom Berry, public information officer for SLED, said the state agents and their federal counterparts were at the Overcomer Ministry armed with a search warrant for the compound.
Berry said the search was part of an active and on-going investigation and the investigation work by SLED is continuing. He explained, “We will go where it leads us.”
The Colleton County began an investigation of Stair in early October and a few days later, requested SLED’s assistance in that investigation.
The local investigation was started after the sheriff’s office learned of two videos that showed up on the You Tube website on Sept. 30.
One video focused on a young woman who alleged she was targeted by Stair’s sexual advances while she was at the Augusta Highway compound.
The second video, a collection of clips of Stair’s church services, allegedly showed him suggestively touching underage females during church services.
Monday’s allegations against Stair based on the video are not the first time he has been accused of inappropriate contact with an underage female.
Stair appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court in November of 2004, approximately two years after being charged with improperly touching two of his young female church members.
In that court appearance, Stair, as part of a plea agreement, pled guilty to two reduced charges — assault and battery — and was given two 30-day jail terms with credit for time already spent in custody.
Comment by Sydria
December 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm
This guy is a paedophile of the worst kind. He is using religion and God to assault girls then makes them feel guilty. He needs to be put away for good, because if he gets out he will do the same thing over and over again. He sees nothing wrong with what he is doing, thats how SICK he is.
And how can the people of the so called church sit and watch him do those things??? They all are very sick people. There is no church or man of God in the world that would tolerate such behavior.
Comment by Craig E Witt
December 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm
About time he meets Jesus and rectifies his wrongdoings.
Comment by Marie Pignatarp
December 18, 2017 at 5:55 pm
Book um Dano!
Comment by Daniel Jackson
December 18, 2017 at 8:52 pm
Claiming to be what he is, the last day prophet of God, if he were such then he would know he is expected not only of God but of men to be a devout and holy man, but I learned some years ago that this is not what he is. I have heard him use the scriptures to try and vindicate and excuse him self, but I believe this time he has dug him self deep and I have seen the video evidence and understand that people at his farm have more videos to come.
Comment by Rick Ainsworth
December 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm
I hope you remember comrade, the last 2 democratic admins, have a raping president Klinton who was IMPEACHED, and the past 8 rs, a Vice President caught many times grouping women yet nothing happened to ole Joe B. Please let us know if your “glass house” is still standing. Remember, Brother Stair is an ENEMY of this world. Pray for Brother Stair.
Comment by Science First
December 19, 2017 at 2:20 am
He won’t be fouling up shortwave radio with his bible thumping garbage anymore.
Comment by Science First; Second and third too.
December 19, 2017 at 7:53 am
Incidents like this either prove the non-existence of a God, or prove that God’s moral compass is horribly distorted; I’ll follow the science and go with the former. Allowing a man to molest children under the umbrella of a “man of God” is completely unacceptable. Don’t give me this “God works in mysterious ways” or “God will be the judge” ****; our children need to be protected. I refuse to accept that a child should be put through that horror because God is testing them. And if you are going to take the road of “the Devil did that, not God”, well God was sure helpful in getting my mother-in-law’s mortgage reduced, and was front and center helping that reciever get a touchdown, but he was unable to help those poor children. You don’t get to give all the credit yet take no blame. Religion is a cancer on this earth, stifling productivity and spelling a sure end to mankind. Wake up, God doesn’t exist, and if he does he is the most evil and cruel being ever witnessed.
Comment by Glenn Hauser
December 19, 2017 at 10:44 am
The 4:02 am comment attributed to Glenn Hauser is bogus. It should be removed. Someone is obviously playing around. I, the real Glenn Hauser, a journalist dealing with shortwave radio, have not made such a comment about this story.
