Unconfirmed reports of arrest at Overcomer Ministry | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 18, 2017 10:25 am
Brother Ralph Stair is in custody at the Colleton County jail after being arrested at Overcomer Ministries this morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the ministry at Canadys. No charges are available at this time. More information as it becomes available.
comments » 2
Comment by Snot nosed Strickland
December 18, 2017 at 11:18 am
Hang this pedophile!
Comment by Ash
December 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm
Why was he allowed back??? I thought he was incarcerated. He has BEEN there still? Hello?? Thank you to all of you guys in Colleton! I passed this scene Otw to work. Helicopter, EMS, police, firetrucks etc. Im sure this was a huge undertaking.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.