Two injured in Green Pond Highway wreck | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm

Two Colleton County men were injured in a head-on collision in the 8600 block of Green Pond Highway, the evening of Dec. 18. Colleton County Fire-Rescue was sent to the accident at 6:34 p.m. after the dispatch center received several calls. The callers advised dispatchers that two pick up trucks had struck head-on on a curve and one truck was blocking the roadway and the second vehicle was overturned in a ditch. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was able to exit his vehicle and went to the over-turned Dodge truck. Nearby residents ran to the scene and assisted the first driver in aiding the other driver in exiting the over-turned pickup truck. Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find the roadway blocked and both drivers safely out of their vehicles. A Labrador in a dog box was ejected from the bed of the Tacoma, but he did not receive any injuries. Firefighter-Paramedics treated the 66-year-old driver of the Dodge, then transported him to Colleton Medical Center. The 21 year-old driver of the Tacoma pickup turned down ambulance transportation. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Green Pond Highway was blocked for two hours until the wreckage could be cleared from the roadway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.