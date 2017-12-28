Tis the season for giving | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:08 am

Community Action Line Against Violence took over the Colleton Memorial Library’s meeting room to host their annual Christmas party.

The money raised by the group through donations and a raffle allowed them to provide a better Christmas to 31 children and four senior citizens.

Community Action Line Secretary Juanita Harvey said Community Action Line had also adopted five of the county’s First Steps children as part of their annual Christmas charitable event.

Christmas gifts were given out to the kids in Crosby’s trailer park along with back packs and teddy bears provided by the Walterboro Police Department. “We appreciate Chief Wade Marvin and his officers for working in the community building trust one child at a time,” Harvey said.

Community Action Line President Horace Simmons played Santa for the event, delighting the children.

Harvey said that the group was provided assistance by Walterboro Police Department with Sgt. Al Lewis and Dolphus Pinckney assisting in the delivery of the packages for the senior citizens and “showering the kids with good cheers from the mayor and the city.”

Harvey said Community Action Line also wanted to thank Pinckney, Deborah Rodriquez and Conrad McCag “for bringing smiles to our children faces.”