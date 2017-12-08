‘Tis the Season’ about to begin at CCHS Performing Arts Center | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 8, 2017 10:55 am
‘Tis the Season about to begin st CCHS Performing Arts Center. A packed house will kickstart their Christmas holiday with performances by 30 special needs students.
See Walterborolive.com and The Press and Standard Facebook page for photos and watch for complete coverage of this special event in next week’s The Press and Standard.
