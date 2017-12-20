Then he looked in the trunk | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 1:49 pm

A Michigan man headed to Round O to visit a friend ended up visiting the Colleton County Detention Center after a Dec. 16 traffic stop.

A Colleton County deputy was working traffic enforcement on Augusta Highway near Maggie’s Farm Lane Dec. 16 shortly before 8 p.m. when he spotted a car traveling 58 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

The blue lights went on and the driver pulled over. When the deputy arrived at the driver’s window, he reportedly detected the smell of marijuana.

The deputy told the driver he smelled marijuana, but the driver allegedly said there wasn’t any in his car. Then he suggested what the officer might be smelling was the liquid in the man’s electronic cigarette.

The deputy decided to check the car’s interior. He reportedly found marijuana, a grinder, a glass pipe and a spray can with a fake bottom used to hide drugs.

The man was told he was going to jail and his car was going to be towed.

But, prior to towing the car, the trunk had to be checked. Inside the trunk, the deputy found three black garbage bags, each filled with packaged marijuana. When the deputy got the bags on a scale at the detention center, he learned the trunk had contained over 75 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $225,000.

The driver, Attila Erne Molnar, 24, of Waterford, Mich. arrived at the detention center facing a charge of trafficking in marijuana.