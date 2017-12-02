The Vine Sip ’N Paint Studio opens downtown | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:29 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Vine Sip ‘N Paint Studio, located at 251 Washington Street in downtown Walterboro, held its grand opening on Tuesday Nov. 21. Owner Talika Mock, along with Mayor Bill Young and Walterboro–Colleton Chamber of Commerce President, Jeremy Ware were on hand for the ribboncutting.

The Vine, owned and operated by Mock, plans to combine painting with socializing and relaxing in the heart of downtown Walterboro. Heather Billera and Ember Estridge will serve as artists on staff for the Vine, while Summer Nay and Timika Crosby will host events. Shana Bryant will serve as a virtual assistant for the business.

“There’s a new way to paint the town and I’m beyond excited to be the one to introduce it to Walterboro,” Mock said.

The Vine has planned several upcoming events, including Poinsettias on a Vase planned for Friday Dec. 1; Couple’s Night on Saturday Dec. 2; All Lit Up! on Friday Dec. 8; and A Baby Changes Everything on Saturday Dec. 9. They will also hold “mini Picasso” classes for youth.

Mock, a native of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., studied international business at Trident Technical College in Charleston. The mother of two boys, Mock is an employee of the Colleton County School District where she serves as a bookkeeper, secretary and parent facilitator.