The hanging of the greens | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS), the Mayfield Garden Club and the City of Walterboro presented the 26th annual Hanging of the Greens at The Little Library Sunday afternoon.

Pastor Phillip M. Taylor Sr. of Saint Center Ministries delivered the invocation and benediction. The Northside Elementary Chorus, directed by Jenny Bunton, provided music for the afternoon. The crowd was welcomed by CCHAPS president Tom Whitacre.

The USC Salkehatchie men’s basketball team presented a history of the greens; Dr. Sarah Miller, historian of CCHAPS, gave a history of The Little Library and the Bedon-Lucas House, two historical properties that, along with the Pon Pon Chapel of Ease, are managed and preserved by CCHAPS. Mayor Bill Young hung a wreath on the door of The Little Library.

The program was organized by Gilda Barnwell. Nick and Sean Fanchette helped with the program and the reception.

The Little Library was established in 1820. The building has served as a library, town hall, kindergarten and the headquarters of CCHAPS.