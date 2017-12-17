The availability of your inn | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 9:44 am

“In the fall of 1775, the manager of Baltimore’s largest hotel refused lodging to a man dressed as a farmer. The manager thought that [the farmer’s] lowly appearance would discredit his inn. The man left and found a room in another place.

“Shortly thereafter, the manager discovered that the man he had refused lodging was none other than Thomas Jefferson, then vice president of the United States. Immediately, he sent a note to Jefferson and invited him to return as his guest. Jefferson replied by instructing his messenger: ‘Tell him I have already engaged a room. I value his good intentions highly, but if he has no place for a dirty American farmer, he has none for the Vice President of the United States’” (Pastor Ken Trivette).

This same occurrence took place hundreds of years before Vice President Jefferson was refused lodging in an inn. However, it was an occurrence like no other. According to Luke 2:1-7 (KJV), “And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:) To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”

It was time for the Messiah to be born, but because “…there was no room for them in the inn,” Jesus had to be born in a lowly, humble condition, in a manger in the stable among the animals. Let’s look at some things of which the innkeeper had no knowledge about this child to be born on this particular night:

• His mother Mary was chosen by God to give birth to “this child.”

• At 12-years-old, “this child” would be in the temple in Jerusalem dealing with spiritual matters, listening and asking questions that amazed others. He would be “…about [his] Father’s business.”

• The first miracle “this child” would perform would be to turn water into wine at the Marriage at Cana when the wine ran out.

• “This child” would cleanse 10 lepers.

• “This child” would give sight to the blind.

• “This child” would raise the dead.

• “This child” would make the lame walk.

• “This child” would drive out demons and evil spirits.

• “This child” would calm a raging storm on the sea just by saying, “Peace be still”!

• “This child” would heal a woman who had been sick with “an issue of blood” for twelve long years.

• “This child” would feed 5,000 hungry souls with five loaves of bread and two fish.

• “This child” would walk on water.

• “This child” would be the Savior, crucified to save a dying world from sin.

• After “this child” was crucified, dead, and buried, He would be resurrected on the third day, with all power in His hands.

• If any man comes unto the Father, it has to be through “this child” because He is “…the way, and the truth, and the life.”

• “This child” would become King of Kings!

• And there would be much more about “this child” for whom “…there was no room in the inn.” Then what does the inn symbolize today?

The inn represents mankind’s heart. Do you have room in your heart for Jesus? He doesn’t force himself on anyone because He said in Revelation 3:20, “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”

Is your “inn” pure and clean, bathed in the love of Jesus Christ? Is your “inn” one that doesn’t mind giving to help a fellow man? Is your “inn” willing to wait on God, no matter how long it takes? Is your “inn” selfless or selfish? Is there a vacancy for Jesus in your “inn”?

Only you know “the availability of your inn.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)