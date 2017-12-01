Teens send books to soldiers for Christmas | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:23 am

By Vicki C. Brown

vbrown@colletoncounty.org

The Thanksgiving season reminds us to be thankful for all we have. It’s also a wonderful time to remember those in our armed forces serving our country here and overseas, and those wounded recovering in hospitals and nursing facilities. Colleton County Memorial Library Y.A.L.L. (Young Adult Library Lovers) teens wanted to help support these brave men and women.

During the months of October and November, the library collected letters from school children, paperback novels, cards and candy from the community to send to American soldiers stationed all over the world. On Nov. 22, almost 500 books were sent from Colleton County to soldiers fighting for this country, or our wounded warriors in U.S.-supported hospitals. It was a great way to say “thank you.”

Working with Operation Paperback, a national organization dedicated to providing reading material for our armed forces and USOs, Colleton County Memorial Library teens created their very own Operation Hook-A-Book and then donated their time to packing the boxes, taping, stacking, and later assisted with transporting 26 boxes to be shipped. Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise joined in with her workers and supplied six boxes of children’s books to be shipped to military families stationed overseas.

Not only did everyone have fun, but all the participants felt as though they contributed to something important. Director Carl Coffin said that he wants to make this an annual event sponsored by the Colleton County Memorial Library Young Adult Department.

Teen volunteer Ja’quan Thomas said, “It was fun putting the boxes together, and I hope they enjoy the candy!”

Another volunteer, Raoul Gae remarked, “It was very tiring, but worth it…it was really worth it.”

“We had to go through a lot of books and pack what the soldiers asked for, but it was fun, and I hope to do it again,” said Rondez Walker.

Keshawn Middleton agreed and added, “I hope they enjoy everything we sent.”

Stephon Middleton stated that what they were doing was “very important.”

When the soldiers have down time or are wounded, their greatest enemy becomes boredom. Hopefully, Colleton County did a little something to fix that.

Thanks goes out to every church, individual, school, club and organization that contributed in some way to making the lives of soldiers easier by providing them with a little Christmas cheer while being so far from home.