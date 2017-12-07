SUV collides with tractor on Augusta Highway | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:12 pm

A 51-year-old Colleton County man received multiple traumatic injuries after the tractor he was driving was struck by a another vehicle in the 26300 block of Augusta Highway on Nov. 30 at 6:17 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling east on Augusta Highway when a GMC Yukon overtook the slow-moving John Deere tractor. The Yukon struck the rear of the tractor, causing it to overturn in the roadway. The Yukon suffered heavy front-end damage.

Emergency responders arrived a short time later and began treating both patients. Due to his injuries, the tractor driver was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. The Yukon’s driver did not require a trip to the hospital.

Augusta Highway in the area of the accident was closed for two hours until the vehicles were removed. The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.