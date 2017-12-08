Suspect caught, in jail on multiple charges | News | The Pres and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 8, 2017 9:39 am
On Dec. 8, 2017 about 8 a.m., Vernon Brandon Johnson, 22, of the Ruffin area was taken into custody on Cumberland St. in Walterboro.
Johnson was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center where he faces charges for malicious damage to property, petit larceny, resisting arrest, and escape.
He is accused of breaking into Shiloh Baptist Church, then escaping from the back of a sheriff’s cruiser on Wednesday.
Johnson will be held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Comment by Mark O'Quinn
December 8, 2017 at 10:27 am
Deny this guy any bond… He denied many residents in the Shilo community from being suecure and safe his actions reflect a negligent careless attitude for this community he needs time to reflect upon his behavior and needs to be held responsible
Comment by Mr X
December 8, 2017 at 10:54 am
Hahahaha……escapes, shootings, unsolved murders, drugs…….doesn’t seem like Strickland can handle being sheriff. Or maybe he just doesn’t care. Where are you “sheriff ” boy?
Comment by Mark O'Quinn
December 8, 2017 at 11:03 am
Much appreciation to the hard working police in apprehending this individual. As a community we need to reach out to this individual as a christian I will pray that he comes to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Please consider witnessing with this young man while he is incarcerated.
Comment by Snot nosed Strickland
December 8, 2017 at 11:07 am
I’m the baddest sheriff around!
Comment by Danny Cochran
December 8, 2017 at 11:19 am
Mr. X was too much of a pu**y to show his real name. 🤣😂🤣😂
Comment by Dang!!!
December 8, 2017 at 11:32 am
Why did y’all elected Andy again? Ya’ll elect people as if you were voting for who would be a good prom king/queen. Can’t wait to see what other comedy Strickland brings to the county. The K9 unit probably got old hunting dogs who got lost in the woods after last year’s deer season.
Re-Elect Strickland! He has the best of both worlds. Ya’ll pay him to run his little side businesses and to never show up to work (unless he thinks the press wants to talk to him). Great example of good ‘ol boy “dumboism”.
LOL
Comment by Dang!!!
December 8, 2017 at 1:30 pm
Was the guy 100 yards away like the missing babies a few months ago when they caught him?
Or was it a massive manhunt with SLED and the FBI to help find the dude?
