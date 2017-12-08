Suspect caught, in jail on multiple charges | News | The Pres and Standard

On Dec. 8, 2017 about 8 a.m., Vernon Brandon Johnson, 22, of the Ruffin area was taken into custody on Cumberland St. in Walterboro.

Johnson was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center where he faces charges for malicious damage to property, petit larceny, resisting arrest, and escape.

He is accused of breaking into Shiloh Baptist Church, then escaping from the back of a sheriff’s cruiser on Wednesday.

Johnson will be held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.