Students suspended over Snapchat incidents | News | The Press and Standard

Statement from the Colleton County School District:

On Thursday Dec. 14, the administration of Colleton County High School was made aware of an incident involving several students making inappropriate posts about other students on the messaging platform and a social network, Snapchat.

The school took immediate action to address this matter to ensure minimal disruption of the school environment. As a result of the ongoing investigation, students involved in this matter have been disciplined in accordance with the district’s Code of Student Conduct.

At this time, 16 students have received out-of-school suspension.