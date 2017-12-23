Student learns about helping community | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:01 pm

Last summer, CCHS senior Tejas Patel attended the Emerging Leaders Conference at Furman University. His resulting project resulted in something remarkable for residents of Veterans Victory House.

The free summer camp (EPL), held in June, is for 15-20 high school seniors interested in community service to learn ways to become an effective community leader. Part of the experience is a comm unity service project.

For his project, Patel took four puppies and two dogs from the Colleton County Animal Shelter to visit veterans at Veterans Victory House. “Many researchers have found that dogs are a good way for people who feel isolated to relieve stress and improve their emotional health,” Patel said. “When I saw the veterans enjoying their time with the puppies, it made me proud that I was able to make a difference for those who served our country and give back to them.”

He also used the school’s green screen and a program from the digital media marketing class to “photo-travel” veterans to their dream destinations, as well as printing and framing the pictures for them.

“When I went to deliver the “photo-travel” images, I was even more delighted because many of them loved the images and were putting them beside their beds and showing them to friends,” he said.

Patel was glad he attended EPL, which he described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience that enlightened me on what makes a community work and how to effectively make a difference in the community.”