Stolen bows replaced | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:13 pm

Live Oak Cemetery official Charlie Sweat weathered the rain and cold the morning of Dec. 8 to restore a little Christmas to the main gate of the historic resting place.

He was there to hang two large red bows on the wrought iron gate to replace the two a thief removed a week ago.

The bows, which have graced the gate for approximately two decades, were hung around Thanksgiving. When Sweat visited the cemetery on Dec. 1, he found they had disappeared. He believes the bows were taken the night of Nov. 30 or in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

Sweat filed the necessary paperwork with the Walterboro Police Department and began looking for replacements. The Petal Place volunteered to provide the new red bows.

“We’ve had other thefts from individual graves,” Sweat said, “but this was the first time the bows have been taken.” He called the theft of the Christmas bows “ridiculous.”

Sweat said he hopes publicizing the theft will lead to the general public providing the information about the theft to the police department. “I’d like to get these thieves arrested.”