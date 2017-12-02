Spears speaks to Civitans about veterans | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 2, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:31 am
Amy Spears spoke recently to the Civitans about the Veterans Victory House. She discussed the residents and the programs that are offered.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.