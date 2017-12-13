Six Cougar wrestlers earn wins | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Wrestling team lost duals last week against Summerville, Swansea, Irmo (48-18) and Goose Creek (66-16).

Against Irmo, John Campbell (285), Terrance Calloway (106) and Montavius Pinckney (220) recorded wins.

In the match against Goose Creek, Mychael Aiken (285), Richard Schultz (145) and Terreak Gadson (170) earned wins.

Colleton County Middle School Wrestling competed at Beaufort High School on Saturday Dec. 9 and two wrestlers earned a third-place finishes – Amarie Daniels (220) and Tyler Scites (106).

The Cougars were scheduled to host a dual that included West Ashley, Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Garrett High School Wednesday Dec. 13, then travel to Bluffton for the May River Duals on Saturday Dec. 16.