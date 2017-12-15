Shooting Star: Carlise takes the court for the Lady Cougars | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 11:45 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

You just had to be there.

There were a lot of smiles, many cheering fans and very few dry eyes when Carlise Faith Washington, a senior special needs student, took the court for the Lady Cougars Saturday evening during an exhibition start. She made the absolute most of her time in the spotlight — putting the first point on the board for the Lady Cougars.

Looking quite at home on the court, Washington warmed up with her teammates and then joined them for the pregame huddle. As her name was announced, the crowd came to their feet and cheered as she made her way to center court. In a predetermined tip-off against Wade Hampton, Washington was passed the ball and she dribbled down the court — just missing on her first two shots. Her third was nothing but net, after which, she joined the Lady Cougars on the bench.

Quite the basketball enthusiast, Washington spends a lot of time watching the game, including visiting Coach Perry Small’s office at Colleton County High School. That friendship was the seed that planted the idea to allow Washington’s dream to come true.

“I watched her play during her physical education class and she was always tapping her chest telling me she wanted to play,” said Smalls. “She loves watching basketball videos and just genuinely loves the game. I began thinking of a way to make it happen last year, but could not work out the details until this season. Hampton was very generous in accommodating our request.

“When she walked into the locker room and saw her name and jersey, it was quite the memorable moment for me,” said Smalls. “I was near tears seeing her excitement.”

Washington, born in 1998 via emergency C-section, weighed just 2.5 pounds and was identified as having Down’s Syndrome and a hearing impairment. She began attending Black Street Elementary at age 3, where she received physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“After a few years of schooling, we discovered she had Grave’s disease and communication impairment,” said her mother, Barbara Jean Richardson Washington. “She also had to have open heart surgery, which is common with Down’s Syndrome, and she needed a pacemaker.”

Following Black Street, Carlise attended Forest Hills Elementary and Colleton County Middle School before her freshman year at CCHS in 2013.

“Throughout her entire school experience, her teachers and aids were loving, patient and very nurturing,” said her mother. “Marcela Aiken, her interpreter, has been with her over 10 years, for which our family is extremely grateful.”

In addition to basketball, Carlise began praise dancing at Mt Zion A.M.E., at age 4. “When that group dissolved, she continued dancing at New Life U.M.C. for several years,” said her mother. “She’s a fast learner and can pick up dance moves easily. She is always willing to help others and loves to praise God and pray for people. She absolutely loves her pastors, Daniel Cooper and Daryl Hunt, of Living Word Church in Walterboro, where she has attended her entire life.”

“She has always been very loving, affectionate and compassionate towards people, as well as her dog, Bailey,” said her mother. “In her spare time, you will find her loving on her family, watching wrestling, basketball (LeBron James is her favorite), football and YouTube. Carlise is a huge fan of the Band of Blue, in which her younger brother, Alan is a drummer.

“Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff of CCHS, particularly the athletic department,” said her mother. “We will never forget how happy Carlise was because of the great opportunity to play basketball with the Lady Cougars. It made her day, and ours too.”

Carlise’s special time on the court can be viewed in photos by visiting The Press and Standard’s Facebook page.